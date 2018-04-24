Hey! It’s Meu!

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

And more kitty art, courtesy of artist Kevin Chan. According to his web site, HeyItsMeu.com, “Kevin Chan is a Los Angeles-based illustrator, designer and multidisciplinary maker.” In spite of the title he’s chosen, he doesn’t only do cats — you’ll find dogs, bears, sheep, and monkeys there too. Many of them available on pins, plushies, prints, and other items that he sells through his Etsy store.



