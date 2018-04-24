Creative Commons license icon

Hey! It's Meu!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 24 Apr 2018 - 01:55
And more kitty art, courtesy of artist Kevin Chan. According to his web site, HeyItsMeu.com, “Kevin Chan is a Los Angeles-based illustrator, designer and multidisciplinary maker.” In spite of the title he’s chosen, he doesn’t only do cats — you’ll find dogs, bears, sheep, and monkeys there too. Many of them available on pins, plushies, prints, and other items that he sells through his Etsy store.


image c. 2018 by Kevin Chan

