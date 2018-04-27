Creative Commons license icon

Little Pandas from the Ground Up

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 27 Apr 2018 - 01:58
Autumn Frederickson is another fantasy artist whose work involves a watercolor style — and lots of animal characters. “Autumn has been creating fantasy worlds since childhood. As she got older, crayon scribbles of unicorns gave way to stylized watercolor paintings of a variety of pop culture characters, wildlife, and the occasional yeti.” Recently, she’s been branching out with a new project she calls Pocket Pandas. She’s still working up a full web site for the various panda products she plans to produce, but so far the web site already has many of her designs up.  Keep checking to find out when she has more.


image c. 2018 by Autumn Frederickson

