Adventure Begins with a Single Hop

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

At Wondercon we found out about Oddwell: The Frog of War, a new full-color comic book written by David A. Clarke and Walter A. Bryant III with art by Acacia T. Rodarte. This is from their Facebook page: “Oddwell is a fantasy epic about a Warrior Frog, with a robotic arm, from the world of Zamanga, a beautifully dangerous world with adventure lurking around every other corner. This is the story of his quest to find a cure to save a princess and the world. The book is published by SBI Press (Rick and Morty, Moral Oral, and more). The preview, Flyra’s Flight, comes out in Starburns Presents on Free Comic Book Day, and the regular series begins release in September 2018!” So head out and look for that preview issue this month.



