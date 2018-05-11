STOP and Listen

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

At WonderCon we met an author named Julie Penshorn and learned about her book for young readers: The Barnyard Buddies STOP For Peace, illustrated by Jorry Keith. “The Barnyard Buddies are angry because King is taking all the space under the shelter. After they stop and breathe, and get guidance from a wise owl, they can hear how King is hurt and lonely and solve the problem. Children develop skills for anger management, empathy, and compassion… The delightful Barnyard Buddies engage everyone as they show how to use peaceful conflict resolution and dialogue for problem-solving! This rhyming, richly illustrated children’s book, for ages 3 to 8, conveys important social skills and anger management tools.” Now it’s available in paperback from Barnes & Noble.

[And with that, we’ll see you in a few days after BLFC!]



