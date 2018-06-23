Knowledge is Power. Literally!
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 23 Jun 2018 - 01:57
Thanks to Furry.Today we found out about DIY, an on-line animation series from Encyclopedia Pictura where kids can learn (from a variety of anthro characters) how to do and make new things — and actually earn points for doing so. Now there’s an article at Cartoon Brew about how directors Sean Hellfritsch, Isaiah Saxon, and Daren Rabinovitch came up with the idea and developed it into a series. Recently Cartoon Network has started airing the collected shorts as a pilot program called DIY: Volume 1.
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
