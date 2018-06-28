Massive Book of Mouse

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

We got this from Cartoon Brew too: Taschen, well-known for their collection books of art and photography, will soon be releasing Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History, an enormous book created to celebrate the mouse’s 90th birthday. “The 480-page book by Daniel Kothenschulte, like the earlier Taschen volume on Disney [animated features], will be extremely heavy, shipping in its own cardboard box with handle. It will retail for $200. The book will include 1,400 images covering all of Mickey’s 122 cartoons, his comic adventures, and the world of Mickey merchandise and memorabilia.” The Cartoon Brew article includes several preview images. Look for the book this November.



