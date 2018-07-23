Creative Commons license icon

All the Sweet Little Monsters

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 23 Jul 2018 - 01:59
Back from San Diego Comic Con, and of course there’s a lot to talk about. We came across Hazy Dell Press, the home of Kyle and Derek Sullivan and their illustrated children’s books all about famous monsters — featuring titles like Get Dressed, Sasquatch!, Good Night Krampus, and their latest, Don’t Eat Me, Chupacabra! Their colorful and whimsical monster designs are also available on greeting cards, t-shirts, and various other goodies.  Find it all at their web site.


image c. 2018 Hazy Dell Press

