Scruffy Puppies to the Rescue

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 13 Aug 2018 - 01:30
Scruffy Puppies is a full-color science-fiction adventure come created by Brent Trembath (and friends). It’s available now on Comixology. “In the future where humans and mutant animals alike walk the earth… Armor and his pack of Scruffy Puppies are ambushed in a back alley for reasons they can’t comprehend. Power struggles and inner strife underlie the coming of an impending threat.” And that’s just the first issue! The web site has much more information.


image c. 2018 by Brent Trembath

