Beware of Reptar the Mighty

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 28 Aug 2018 - 01:47
More from Boom! Studios, as the Rugrats’ favorite city-stomping lizard gets his own one-shot starring role in the Rugrats R Is For Reptar 2018 Special. “When the power goes out at the Pickles house, the babies and adults come together to share their own personal favorite Reptar stories. This collection includes short stories by Grandpa Lou, Phil & Lil, Angelica Pickles, Susie Carmichael, and Tommy Pickles as they each tell you their own version of Reptar.” Spoiler Alert! It’s actually written by Nicole Andelfinger and illustrated by Esdras Cristobal — and it’s available now from Boom!


image c. 2018 Boom! Studios

