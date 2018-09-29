Beauty and the Beast King
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 29 Sep 2018 - 01:52
Now from Yen Press we find a new black & white manga series with the descriptive title of Sacrificial Princess & The King of Beasts, written and illustrated by Yu Tomofuji. “A young girl has resigned herself to being he next sacrificial meal for the Beast King…but the king is no mere monster! Love is more than skin-deep in this gorgeous fantasy manga.” Which is available at Amazon.
About the author
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
