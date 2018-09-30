Creative Commons license icon

A Vegetarian Dragon…?

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 30 Sep 2018 - 01:53
No votes yet

Another cool thing from San Diego Comic Con. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the artist Brian Kesinger has released a new art portfolio book called Penned Dragons. “Brian Kesinger’s charming collection of pen-and-ink dragon portraits obliterates winged-serpent stereotypes with its fun and fantastic portrayal of these magnificent creatures at their informal best. There are no cookie-cutter fantasy clichés to be found here… just candid studies of dozens of the world’s most wonderful dragons with their individual personalities on display. An authentic and insightful glimpse into the little-known realities of being a dragon. Characters like Fynlar the Daring, Gorüng the Skittish, and So’kee the Vegetarian will delight readers of all ages.” It’s available now in hardcover from Baby Tattoo Books. (Oh by the way: Brian has a book of mermaid art too!)


image c. 2018 Baby Tattoo Books

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.