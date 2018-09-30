A Vegetarian Dragon…?

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Another cool thing from San Diego Comic Con. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the artist Brian Kesinger has released a new art portfolio book called Penned Dragons. “Brian Kesinger’s charming collection of pen-and-ink dragon portraits obliterates winged-serpent stereotypes with its fun and fantastic portrayal of these magnificent creatures at their informal best. There are no cookie-cutter fantasy clichés to be found here… just candid studies of dozens of the world’s most wonderful dragons with their individual personalities on display. An authentic and insightful glimpse into the little-known realities of being a dragon. Characters like Fynlar the Daring, Gorüng the Skittish, and So’kee the Vegetarian will delight readers of all ages.” It’s available now in hardcover from Baby Tattoo Books. (Oh by the way: Brian has a book of mermaid art too!)



