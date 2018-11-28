Not Moose. Dog. And Squirrel.
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 28 Nov 2018 - 02:22
Chances are you’ve seen (or at least heard about) Dog and Squirrel, part of Nickelodeon’s Animated Shorts Program. But have you met the creator, Andrea Gerstmann? Over at her web site you can see examples of her other works in character design, background painting, layout, and fine-art painting. Lots of animal stuff to see, plus a few humans thrown in for good measure.
