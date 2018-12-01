Creative Commons license icon

Art, Chocolate, and Sweaters

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 1 Dec 2018 - 02:20
Another artist we met at CTN Expo: Stacey Sleight from Provo, Utah, who creates under the name of Stillustrated. Besides her original illustrations, animation character designs, and fan art, she has also created an original on-line comic based on the Ursa Major Award-winning game Undertale. According to her web site, “She is also a lover of hot chocolate, comics, and animals in sweaters.”


image c. 2018 by Stacey Sleight

