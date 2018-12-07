Play On Line

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Here’s an interesting artist we found at CTN Expo. Natalie Murrow is an animation artist and illustrator (with lots of animal designs!). One of her big projects is an app for young folks called Kidomi. She says: “Kidomi is an app I worked on at Fingerprint Play. It is a mobile app that houses hundreds of 3rd party licensed activities from brands you know and trust. All of the activities are streaming, so you can access them without having to download, and are all available through a single subscription.” In addition to doing the interface design and several icon animations, she also designed a series of funny animal avatars that kids can customize and make their own.



