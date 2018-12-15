Vermin on the Rise
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 15 Dec 2018 - 02:21
From the Publisher, Source Point Press: “It was written in blood by the rat kings, woven in silk by the spider sages, recited in verse by the ancient warlords of the centipedes: The Vermin shall inherit the Earth. A rich fantasy in the tradition of The Secret of NIMH tells the stories of great heroes who live in the margins of our world.” It’s Wretched Things, a new full-color graphic novel written by David Wong, with art by Ken Perry and John Hunt. Big Comic Page has a review that includes several sample pages.
About the author
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
