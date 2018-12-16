Now the Warrior is Solo

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

More anthro-rats in a post-apocalyptic setting. This time it’s Solo: The Survivors of Chaos, new in full-color from Statix Press (an imprint of Titan Comics). “Road warrior, meet rat warrior! The perfect fusion of Zootopia and Mad Max: Fury Road! On an Earth ravaged by nuclear war, an array of mutant animals have repopulated the land. But these survivors of chaos are far from peaceful – when Solo’s family faces starvation, the young rat wanders the cannibal wastes to become a warrior. The Statix Press debut of Oscar Martin, Warner Bros Lifetime Achievement Award-winning writer-artist of Tom & Jerry.” There are preview pages over at News-A-Rama. Plus, look for the alternate cover version by Sean Galloway (the illustrator for Pearl of Pandaria).



