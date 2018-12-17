Creative Commons license icon

Rock’n’Roll Raptor

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 16 Dec 2018 - 23:53
Heavy violence meets heavy metal in Murder Falcon, a new full-color comic series from Image. “From Daniel Warren Johnson, the creator of the Eisner-nominated series Extremity, comes Murder Falcon! The world is under attack by monsters, and Jake’s life is falling apart: No band, no girl, no future… until he meets Murder Falcon. He was sent from The Heavy to destroy all evil, but he can’t do it without Jake shredding up a storm. Now, with every chord Jake plays on his guitar, the power of metal fuels Murder Falcon into all-out kung fu fury on those that seek to conquer Earth. It’s time to shred!” You heard it here — Loudly! Check out the preview video too.


image c. 2018 Image Comics

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.