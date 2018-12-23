That’s A Lotta Bull, Lass

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

A classic folk tale comes to us in the form of a new full-color graphic novel series courtesy of Image Comics. “The sibling writer/artist duo of Cat Seaton and Kit Seaton (AFAR) team up for Norroway, Book 1: The Black Bull of Norroway, the first in an original graphic novel series based on the Scottish tale of the same name. Sibylla had always craved adventure, but she never guessed it would show up at her door in the form of a giant, magical bull. Who knew a prophecy could be so literal?” The first book is available in trade paperback.



