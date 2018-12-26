The Legend. The Icon. The Mouse.

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

In case you haven’t gotten the word yet, it’s Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday! The Disney superstar’s big celebration is bringing many special events to Disney parks around the globe. Meanwhile, over on the comic book side of things, IDW has a new full-color trade paperback, the Mickey Mouse: 90th Anniversary Collection. “Mickey’s celebrating the big Nine-Oh, and he’s joined by all of his best friends! Goofy, Minnie, Pegleg Pete, and Atomo Bleep-Bleep are all here to celebrate our modest mouse’s big day in style! Includes the thrilling ‘Sacred Spring of Seasons Past’ and ‘Return of the Phantom Blot!’ Celebrate Mickey’s big anniversary with this epic anthology featuring his most beloved creators and most exciting adventures!” Check it out over at Previews. It’s scheduled for release in early January. [And with that — Merry Christmas and a Blessed Solstice to you all!]



