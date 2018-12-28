Bad Guys Do Good

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

And yet more from IDW — this time back in the world of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. “Powerless and threatened by a great evil, Princess Luna discovers she can’t count on her sister or any of the usual heroes of Equestria. Running out of time and with nowhere to turn, Luna assembles a team specially suited to save the day… a team of former villains!” Wow, we’re there! Nightmare Knights comes to us from the team of writer Jeremy Whitley and frequent Pony artists Tony Fleecs and Heather Breckel.



