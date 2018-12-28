Bad Guys Do Good
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 28 Dec 2018 - 02:54
And yet more from IDW — this time back in the world of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. “Powerless and threatened by a great evil, Princess Luna discovers she can’t count on her sister or any of the usual heroes of Equestria. Running out of time and with nowhere to turn, Luna assembles a team specially suited to save the day… a team of former villains!” Wow, we’re there! Nightmare Knights comes to us from the team of writer Jeremy Whitley and frequent Pony artists Tony Fleecs and Heather Breckel.
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
