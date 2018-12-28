Creative Commons license icon

Bad Guys Do Good

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 28 Dec 2018 - 02:54
And yet more from IDW — this time back in the world of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. “Powerless and threatened by a great evil, Princess Luna discovers she can’t count on her sister or any of the usual heroes of Equestria. Running out of time and with nowhere to turn, Luna assembles a team specially suited to save the day… a team of former villains!” Wow, we’re there! Nightmare Knights comes to us from the team of writer Jeremy Whitley and frequent Pony artists Tony Fleecs and Heather Breckel.


image c. 2018 IDW Publishing

