Doggie Girls in Hell

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Sounds like a trashy grindhouse movie, doesn’t it? Well, no… it’s Pinky & Pepper Forever, a full-color graphic novel created by Ivy Atoms and published by Silver Sprocket. “After Pinky’s lethal performance art piece, her devoted girlfriend Pepper follows her into death, only to find that in Hell, Pinky is… thriving?! Pinky & Pepper Forever is a dark comedy full of furry feelings and a little gay Catholic guilt. Follow these two puppygirls’ relationship and artwork on Earth and their new life along the River Styx.” It’s available now in trade paperback. Check out the preview over at Silver Sprocket’s web site. [And on that cheery note — welcome to 2019! Hey, remember: Nominations for the Ursa Major Awards for 2018 will be open soon! Ye ed-otter.]



