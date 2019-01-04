Oh My Darlin’ Space Patrol

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Whoa, don’t give up on 2018 just yet! Take a look at some things we missed… Back around Halloween (!) DC Comics continued their mightily-odd hook up with classic Hanna-Barbera characters in new comic book settings. How so? How about the Green Lantern / Huckleberry Hound Special? Yes. “Returning from recent duty in Vietnam, veteran Marine John Stewart — now a member of the Green Lantern Corps — contemplates what, if anything, he should do about the issues tearing his country apart. Meanwhile, Huckleberry’s comments against the Vietnam war have left him a celebrity outcast, and a visit back home to Mississippi puts him face to face with the Civil Rights Movement. What can one man — and one hound — do? Plus, part two of a Secret Squirrel backup story written by J.M. DeMatteis.” Got all that? Check out the web site if you don’t believe us. The main story is by Mark Russell and Rick Leonardi. Not weird enough for you? How about the Deathstroke / Yogi Bear Special, the Nightwing / Magilla Gorilla Special, or the Superman / Top Cat Special? We kid you not.



