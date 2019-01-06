Bunnies Who Are Bent

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

We came across this new 6-issue comic mini-series at a bookstore! “Auntie Agatha’s Home for Wayward Rabbits is in danger. Run by the titular Agatha and her niece, Julie, this peculiar shelter cares for damaged and dysfunctional rabbits — and now it’s being threatened by a wealthy businessman who will stop at nothing to tear it down.” Auntie Agatha’s Home for Wayward Rabbits is also the latest comic series from famed writer Keith Giffen, helped out by artist Benjamin Roman. It’s available now from Image Comics.



