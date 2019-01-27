Your Furry Face

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Hey there! Back from Further Confusion, and over several days of exhaustion that followed… we’re here with more furry news for you! Things like… Eirewolf Creations is the home of the artist Erin Metcalf. Her specialty is carved and painted leather masks in the style of many animals, both real and imagined. As you can see at her web site she also creates decorated eye patches, cuff bracelets and other goodies. Now she’s been showing her works at furry conventions also.



