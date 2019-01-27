Your Furry Face
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 27 Jan 2019 - 02:44
Hey there! Back from Further Confusion, and over several days of exhaustion that followed… we’re here with more furry news for you! Things like… Eirewolf Creations is the home of the artist Erin Metcalf. Her specialty is carved and painted leather masks in the style of many animals, both real and imagined. As you can see at her web site she also creates decorated eye patches, cuff bracelets and other goodies. Now she’s been showing her works at furry conventions also.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
