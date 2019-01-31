In a Great Big Monster’s Garden… in the Shade

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

The artist known as AshG is an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy, often deployed on ships at sea. But somehow she still finds the time and energy to create Monster’s Garden, a full-color on-line comic. It tells the story of Kilo Monster, a championship fighter (and reptile) who is thrown out of his homeland. Now he lives his life for the protection of his friends (human and otherwise) and the peace of his home garden. The official web site includes a link to AshG’s Society6 store of art prints and other items.



