Creative Commons license icon

In a Great Big Monster’s Garden… in the Shade

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 31 Jan 2019 - 01:24
Your rating: None Average: 5 (1 vote)

The artist known as AshG is an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy, often deployed on ships at sea. But somehow she still finds the time and energy to create Monster’s Garden, a full-color on-line comic. It tells the story of Kilo Monster, a championship fighter (and reptile) who is thrown out of his homeland.  Now he lives his life for the protection of his friends (human and otherwise) and the peace of his home garden. The official web site includes a link to AshG’s Society6 store of art prints and other items.


image c. 2019 by AshG

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.