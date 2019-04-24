Creative Commons license icon

Purple Puss Was Taken

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 24 Apr 2019 - 01:58
No votes yet

Back from BABS-Con in Northern California, and of course we have lots to talk about. But first — we’re still working our way through WonderCon! There we met Kristian Horn, the creator, writer, and artist behind Periwinkle Puss — an on-line funny animal superhero comic. “The Periwinkle Puss is the principled purveyor of justice in his metropolis. With powerful pride he protects the poor and downtrodden from the parade of criminals that attempt to paint his city with their deeds of paltry nefariousness!” Kristian put out a full-color mini-comic at the convention to guide kitty and superhero fans to his web site. Worked here!


image c. 2019 by Kristian Horn

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.