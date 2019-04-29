They Got Us Pug’d!

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

At the local Family Pet Expo recently, we stumbled across a company called Puglie. No prizes for guessing, they specialize in lots of cool knick-knacks specifically themed around everyone’s favorite little flat-faced dog breed. Over at their web page (on a site called For Fans By Fans) you’ll see examples of their t-shirts, wallets, mugs, and lots and lots of pillows.



