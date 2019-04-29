They Got Us Pug’d!

Creative Commons license icon

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Mon 29 Apr 2019 - 01:57
At the local Family Pet Expo recently, we stumbled across a company called Puglie. No prizes for guessing, they specialize in lots of cool knick-knacks specifically themed around everyone’s favorite little flat-faced dog breed. Over at their web page (on a site called For Fans By Fans) you’ll see examples of their t-shirts, wallets, mugs, and lots and lots of pillows.


image c. 2019 Puglie

