They Got Us Pug’d!
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 29 Apr 2019 - 01:57
At the local Family Pet Expo recently, we stumbled across a company called Puglie. No prizes for guessing, they specialize in lots of cool knick-knacks specifically themed around everyone’s favorite little flat-faced dog breed. Over at their web page (on a site called For Fans By Fans) you’ll see examples of their t-shirts, wallets, mugs, and lots and lots of pillows.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment