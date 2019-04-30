Very Posh Pets
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 30 Apr 2019 - 01:51
There are many artists out there who offer up specialty high-class pet portraits, whether in paintings or photography. We’ve featured some of them here before. But now we’ve come across a different sort of pet portrait, thanks to an artist named Cassandra Nuss. She takes pictures of your beloved dogs, cats, or birds, and converts them into painted portraits in the style of classic painters like Rembrandt. Take a look at her Etsy store and see what she’s done so far.
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
