Very Posh Pets

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 30 Apr 2019 - 01:51
There are many artists out there who offer up specialty high-class pet portraits, whether in paintings or photography. We’ve featured some of them here before. But now we’ve come across a different sort of pet portrait, thanks to an artist named Cassandra Nuss. She takes pictures of your beloved dogs, cats, or birds, and converts them into painted portraits in the style of classic painters like Rembrandt. Take a look at her Etsy store and see what she’s done so far.


image c. 2019 by Cassandra Nuss

