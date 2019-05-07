Creative Commons license icon

Flavorz of the Week

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 7 May 2019 - 13:25
At WonderCon we came across an artist known as Jo2, who creates art under the name Artistic Flavorz. As you can see from their web site, they specialize in especially cute, chibi versions of characters from many places — but with a particular affinity for Disney and Harry Potter. Visit them to see what they offer in greeting cards, stickers, and especially enamel pins.


image c. 2019 by Artistic Flavorz

