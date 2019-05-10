Does Stitch Know?

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

More stuff we found at WonderCon this year. Ohana Bears are the creation of “Hawaii’s own internationally renown award winning artist/designer: Bo Bergemann”. So says their web site. The cute Hawaiian bear art is available on various apparel, mugs, phone covers, and other products. And: They’re about to release a brand new plush toy based on their star character, Mahalo Bear.



