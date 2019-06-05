Creative Commons license icon

Custom Critters

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 4 Jun 2019 - 20:46
Seems like more and more fur-suit makers are getting enough steady business that they’re now setting up their own dedicated web sites. The latest we discovered: Lucky Gum FurSuits (“Custom Critters by Xeny”). As of this writing their commission list is closed, but you should visit often to see when it opens again. That, and visit their Etsy Store (“The Lucky Gum Club”) to check out the other artwork and goodies they have available on line.


image c. 2019 Lucky Gum FurSuits

 

