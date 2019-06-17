Creative Commons license icon

Fred Patten Lives On… In Writing

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 17 Jun 2019 - 01:59
We got this direct from the late Fred Patten’s sister Sherry Patten: McFarland Publishers will soon be releasing one of Fred’s last books, Furry Tales: A Review of Essential Anthropomorphic Fiction (which features a forward from none other than Kyell Gold). From now through June 30th, McFarland is offering a 25% discount on books ordered on line — including not-yet-published books like this one! The book itself is set to be released this summer, according to McFarland. Visit the publisher’s web site to find out more.


image c. 2019 McFarland Publishing

Comments

