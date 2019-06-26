Creative Commons license icon

Telling Stories and Drawing Concepts

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 26 Jun 2019 - 01:55
Recently made a trip to the Ground Zero Animation Expo in Orange County, CA (which we highly recommend if you’re an artist in Southern California, by the way!). There we met Beth Hughes, a character designer and freelance illustrator. “I love telling stories and using my art to get those stories out. My work credits include children’s books, mural designs, and concept art and character design work for various animation companies.” Those companies include places like Nick Jr., Gamesys, and McGraw-Hill Education. Visit her web site to see her resume and lots of her previous illustrations too. And keep an eye out for her new on-line store, coming soon!


image c. 2019 by Beth Hughes

Comments

