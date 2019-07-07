This Guy’s Got Class

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Here’s a new full-color graphic novel we discovered thanks to Previews: Mr. Wolf’s Class. “From Eisner Award-winning creator Aron Nels Steinke, a vibrant, funny new series that charmingly captures the everyday antics of a fourthgrade classroom! Mr. Wolf has just started teaching at Hazelwood Elementary. He wants the first day of school to go well, but he’s got his hands full with his new class. Some of his students include: Margot, who is new in town and is trying to make friends. Sampson, who brought something special to school for show-and-tell. Aziza, who just wants everyone to be quiet and do their work. And Penny, who is very sleepy because she has a new baby brother at home, goes missing!” Look for it in hardcover over at Scholastic. Oh, and makes sure to check out the sequel, Mr. Wolf’s Class: Mystery Club.



