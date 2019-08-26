Creative Commons license icon

Cat with the Blues — Literally

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 26 Aug 2019 - 01:53
Out now from Graphix we have Catwad Volume 1: It’s Me, a new full-color graphic novel. The publisher says this: “From New York Times bestselling author Jim Benton, meet Catwad! He’s blue, he’s a bit of a grouch, and his best friend is a dim-witted cat named Blurmp who can see the bright side of anything. From pizza and computers, to love and happiness, this crabby tabby has a funny take on just about everything, and he’s not afraid to share it.” And his story is available now in paperback from Scholastic.


image c. 2019 Scholastic, Inc.

