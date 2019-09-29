Post-Fantasy Stress Disorder

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Fairlady is a new full-color fantasy comic series from Image. Here’s what they say in Previews: “Every fantasy epic ends with a war. But what happens when the war is over? After posing as a man to join the army, Jenner Faulds returns home to The Feld for a new start as a ‘Fairman’— a specially licensed private investigator. But sexism didn’t end on the battlefield, and as the only ‘Fairlady,’ Jenner gets stuck with the cases nobody else wants. Hitting the streets to solve The Feld’s overlooked mysteries, Jenner finds that the smallest cases hide the biggest secrets.” So that’s the talented leading lady — but check out her skillful assistant! Fairlady is written by Brian Schirmer and illustrated by Claudia Balboni (Star Trek) and Marissa Louise. It’s on the shelves now.



