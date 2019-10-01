Creative Commons license icon

They’re Comin’ For Ya, Sonic

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 1 Oct 2019 - 01:46
Two fan-favorite side characters get their own comic title in IDW’s new full-color series. “Tangle the Lemur’s got a problem: there’s not enough action in her life! Whisper the Wolf’s also got a problem: She’s hunting down an incredibly dangerous enemy named Sonic the Hedgehog! Can Tangle and Whisper help each other solve their problems, or will they just make things worse?” Tangle & Whisper is available now from IDW. The series is written by Ian Flynn and illustrated by Evan Stanley and Matt Herms.


image c. 2019 IDW Publishing

