A Boy and his Dog and Dog and Dog

Another one of those stories where the furries are the back-up characters more than the leads — but they sound interesting none the less. Nico Bravo and the Hound of Hades is a full-color graphic novel written and illustrated by Mike Cavallaro. “Got a problem? At Vulcan’s Celestial Supply Shop, you can find the magical merchandise to set things right. The seasoned staff — a kid named Nico Bravo, a sphinx named Lula, and a unicorn named Buck — pride themselves on providing ‘legendary service and expertise in all areas of the arcane.’ But Nico’s world is about to be turned upside down, and it’s all thanks his latest customer: Eowulf, the pint-size descendant of the monster slayer Beowulf. Determined to carry on the family business, this would-be warrior plans to slay Cerberus, the terrifying, three-headed hound of Hades. There’s just one problem: Cerberus is the only thing preventing the hordes of the Underworld from entering the land of the living. Can Nico stop Eowulf from unleashing a zombie apocalypse?” Nico Bravo is available now from First Second. Check out the preview over at MacMillan.



