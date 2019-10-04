It Helps His Stage Fright…?
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 4 Oct 2019 - 02:18
New for the younger readers out there: The Wolf In Underpants. “In this witty graphic novel, a community of forest animals trades scary rumors about a nearby wolf. Some critters have even gone into business selling wolf traps and anti-wolf fences. But when the wolf appears in a pair of striped underpants, everyone rethinks their fears. This is a heartwarming story about understanding differences, told with an oddball sense of humor.” Written by Wilfrid Lupano, with illustration by Mayana Itoiz and Paul Cauuet, look for it now from Lerner.
About the authorMink (Rod O'Riley)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
