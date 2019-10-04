It Helps His Stage Fright…?

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

New for the younger readers out there: The Wolf In Underpants. “In this witty graphic novel, a community of forest animals trades scary rumors about a nearby wolf. Some critters have even gone into business selling wolf traps and anti-wolf fences. But when the wolf appears in a pair of striped underpants, everyone rethinks their fears. This is a heartwarming story about understanding differences, told with an oddball sense of humor.” Written by Wilfrid Lupano, with illustration by Mayana Itoiz and Paul Cauuet, look for it now from Lerner.



