It Helps His Stage Fright…?

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 4 Oct 2019 - 02:18
New for the younger readers out there: The Wolf In Underpants. “In this witty graphic novel, a community of forest animals trades scary rumors about a nearby wolf. Some critters have even gone into business selling wolf traps and anti-wolf fences. But when the wolf appears in a pair of striped underpants, everyone rethinks their fears. This is a heartwarming story about understanding differences, told with an oddball sense of humor.” Written by Wilfrid Lupano, with illustration by Mayana Itoiz and Paul Cauuet, look for it now from Lerner.


