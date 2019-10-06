Creative Commons license icon

Manga from the UK

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 6 Oct 2019 - 01:58
Thanks to Previews we learned about Mayamada Ltd, a UK-based publishing house that specializes in manga-style graphic novels — with decidedly anthropomorphic characters. Their lead title is Samurai Chef by Nigel Twumasi (writer) and Anna Liisa Jones (art). “Samurai Chef is an action comedy cooking show where the Chef judges dishes with his sword!” Other titles include Serious, Hot Lunch, and The 11th Hour. Visit their web site to find out more.


image c. 2019 Mayamada Ltd.

