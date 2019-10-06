Manga from the UK

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Thanks to Previews we learned about Mayamada Ltd, a UK-based publishing house that specializes in manga-style graphic novels — with decidedly anthropomorphic characters. Their lead title is Samurai Chef by Nigel Twumasi (writer) and Anna Liisa Jones (art). “Samurai Chef is an action comedy cooking show where the Chef judges dishes with his sword!” Other titles include Serious, Hot Lunch, and The 11th Hour. Visit their web site to find out more.



