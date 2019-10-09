Creative Commons license icon

Hard to Miss His Smile

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 9 Oct 2019 - 01:56
We can always depend on interestingly strange stuff to come at us from Silver Sprocket, and much of it rather furry-fannish. This is no exception:  I Think Our Friend Dan Might Be A Dolphin (yes that’s the title) by James Stanton (creator of Gnartoons). “He tried to pass it off as back sweat, but there’s no mistaking a blow hole stain on the back of a shirt. This is a very funny comic book for grown-ups (printed in fluorescent blue and black ink on thick matte cover stock). Check it out over at Previews.


image c. 2019 Silver Sprocket

