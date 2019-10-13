Heroes and Beasts, Together Again

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Again, something big we missed this summer. So, time to catch up! Dog Days of Summer is a one-shot comic collection from DC. “‘Who let the dogs out?’ DC does this summer as we unleash the beast within and join Krypto and Superman, Bat-Cow and Batman, Wonder Woman and Ferdinand, and many more for eight sun-kissed stories in this can’t-miss animal-sized spectacular!” Featuring a great big herd of writers and artists, it’s still available on the shelves.



