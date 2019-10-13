Creative Commons license icon

Heroes and Beasts, Together Again

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 13 Oct 2019 - 00:31
Again, something big we missed this summer. So, time to catch up! Dog Days of Summer is a one-shot comic collection from DC. “‘Who let the dogs out?’ DC does this summer as we unleash the beast within and join Krypto and Superman, Bat-Cow and Batman, Wonder Woman and Ferdinand, and many more for eight sun-kissed stories in this can’t-miss animal-sized spectacular!” Featuring a great big herd of writers and artists, it’s still available on the shelves.


image c. 2019 DC Comics

