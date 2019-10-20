Creative Commons license icon

What A Versatile Little Alien

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 20 Oct 2019 - 01:11
Recently at Los Angeles Comic Con we came across the work of Jonathan Hallett. He’s a career storyboard artist for a living, but in the original art he creates on the side he has a very special affinity for the alien half of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch — so much so that he draws the little blue one (and the pink one, Angel) as just about every other character from every other story you can possibly think of. (With an occasional visit from Toothless of How To Train Your Dragon, as well.) Visit his Etsy store, Stitchtoons, and see what he has to offer.


image c. 2019 by Jonathan Hallett

