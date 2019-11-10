Creative Commons license icon

35 Years of Turtle Power

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 10 Nov 2019 - 02:00
No votes yet

Hey! We’re easing our way into the Christmas Season… How ’bout a gift for the Ninja Turtle fan in your life, courtesy of IDW: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary Box Set. “Revisit the glorious origins of the TMNT during the 35th anniversary month! This special box set includes Mirage Publishing’s TMNT #1-4 and the Raphael Micro-Series at their original 8 ⅜ x 10 ⅞ dimensions enclosed in a box with new art from TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman. A must-have for all shell-heads!” You said it, dude.


image c. 2019 Mirage

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.