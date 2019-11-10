35 Years of Turtle Power
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 10 Nov 2019 - 02:00
Hey! We’re easing our way into the Christmas Season… How ’bout a gift for the Ninja Turtle fan in your life, courtesy of IDW: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary Box Set. “Revisit the glorious origins of the TMNT during the 35th anniversary month! This special box set includes Mirage Publishing’s TMNT #1-4 and the Raphael Micro-Series at their original 8 ⅜ x 10 ⅞ dimensions enclosed in a box with new art from TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman. A must-have for all shell-heads!” You said it, dude.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment