Wolves After Mankind

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 28 Nov 2019 - 02:56
Our thanks to Changa Lion over at Furry.Today for letting us know about this: Mooneye Studios have recently released the game Lost Ember for the PS4 system. “Go on a journey as a wolf able to possess any animal you meet and [make them] her companion. Experience the contrasting stories of the fall of mankind and the lush life in the world that nature reclaimed.Check out the preview over at the official Playstation web site.


image c. 2019 Mooneye Studios

