Creative Commons license icon

Looking Forward to 2020

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 14 Dec 2019 - 02:58
No votes yet

The latter part of ye ed-otter’s presentation on Furry Movies took a look at titles of “anthro interest” coming up in 2020. So here’s the list of movies that we’re following, along with when they’re scheduled to be released:

  • Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon (imdb, January)
  • The Big Trip (imdb, January)
  • Doolittle (imdb, January)
  • Spycies (imdb, January)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog (imdb, February)
  • Call of the Wild (imdb, February)
  • Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna (imdb, February)
  • Onward (imdb, March)
  • The Queen’s Corgi (imdb, March)
  • Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (imdb, April)
  • Trolls World Tour (imdb, April)
  • Un rescate de huevitos (imdb, April)
  • Scoob! (imdb, May)
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru (imdb, July)
  • Dragon Rider (imdb, August)
  • The One and Only Ivan (imdb, August)
  • The Croods 2 (imdb, December)
  • Raya and the Last Dragon (imdb, December)
  • Wish Dragon (imdb, no release date yet)
  • The Fandom (YouTube, no release date yet)

So! Know of anything we’re forgetting? Let us know!


image c. 2019 Universal Pictures

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.