Looking Forward to 2020
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 14 Dec 2019 - 02:58
The latter part of ye ed-otter’s presentation on Furry Movies took a look at titles of “anthro interest” coming up in 2020. So here’s the list of movies that we’re following, along with when they’re scheduled to be released:
- Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon (imdb, January)
- The Big Trip (imdb, January)
- Doolittle (imdb, January)
- Spycies (imdb, January)
- Sonic the Hedgehog (imdb, February)
- Call of the Wild (imdb, February)
- Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna (imdb, February)
- Onward (imdb, March)
- The Queen’s Corgi (imdb, March)
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (imdb, April)
- Trolls World Tour (imdb, April)
- Un rescate de huevitos (imdb, April)
- Scoob! (imdb, May)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru (imdb, July)
- Dragon Rider (imdb, August)
- The One and Only Ivan (imdb, August)
- The Croods 2 (imdb, December)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (imdb, December)
- Wish Dragon (imdb, no release date yet)
- The Fandom (YouTube, no release date yet)
So! Know of anything we’re forgetting? Let us know!
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
