Looking Forward to 2020

The latter part of ye ed-otter’s presentation on Furry Movies took a look at titles of “anthro interest” coming up in 2020. So here’s the list of movies that we’re following, along with when they’re scheduled to be released:

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon (imdb, January)

The Big Trip (imdb, January)

Doolittle (imdb, January)

Spycies (imdb, January)

Sonic the Hedgehog (imdb, February)

Call of the Wild (imdb, February)

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna (imdb, February)

Onward (imdb, March)

The Queen’s Corgi (imdb, March)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (imdb, April)

Trolls World Tour (imdb, April)

Un rescate de huevitos (imdb, April)

Scoob! (imdb, May)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (imdb, July)

Dragon Rider (imdb, August)

The One and Only Ivan (imdb, August)

The Croods 2 (imdb, December)

Raya and the Last Dragon (imdb, December)

Wish Dragon (imdb, no release date yet)

The Fandom (YouTube, no release date yet)

So! Know of anything we’re forgetting? Let us know!



