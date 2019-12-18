Creative Commons license icon

We Wish You A Yippy Christmas

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 18 Dec 2019 - 02:59
We came across this… at International House of Pancakes, of all places. Seems that they’re a co-sponsor for Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale, a new animated holiday special from the Elf on the Shelf toy line that’s out now on DVD. It turns out that arctic foxes’ ability to disappear into the snow is vitally important to the magic that helps Santa Claus deliver his toys around the world in one single night. How does that work? Find out…


image c. 2019 Scout Elf Productions

