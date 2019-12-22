Creative Commons license icon

Kawai Ponies!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 22 Dec 2019 - 02:59
No votes yet

We didn’t even know they did this — My Little Pony: The Manga. “The world of My Little Pony comes alive in this distinctive manga series that spotlights each of the Mane 6 and a host of other characters from the land of Equestria! When Pinkie Pie lends a hoof to help Twilight Sparkle and Spike clean up the castle Library, she discovers a mysterious mirror with the power to gaze into alternate realities. Upon entering the portal-like mirror, Pinkie Pie sets off a chain of events that could spell doom for Equestria! Follow this adventure–and many more–in this hilarious new manga series for fans of all ages.” Written by David Lumsdon, illustrated by Shiel, and published by Seven Seas, it’s available now in paperback.


image c. 2019 Seven Seas

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.