You’ve Heard Of Them Before

Of late IDW have become the new home for any number of well-known comic book properties, furry and otherwise. And this includes our old buddies the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Well now IDW have offered up a little bit of when the Turtles were housed at another publisher — and had some rather popular adventures. Look for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends, Volume 1. “This is it, fans! You demanded it—the entire Image Comics TMNT run (a.k.a. TMNT Volume 3) reproduced for the first time ever in full, four-color glory! Join creators Gary Carlson and Frank Fosco as they take the Heroes in a Half-Shell on some of their most amazing, dangerous, and bizarre adventures ever… culminating in three brand-new issues by Carlson and Fosco to properly close out this long-beloved storyline at last!” Check it out over at IDW’s web site.



