Feed That Monster — Or Else!

Drew Brockington, creator of the CatStronauts series of books (which we talked about!) has returned with a brand new full-color graphic novel called Hangry for younger readers. “When a young lizard monster gets a hankering for his favorite hot dog spot, he takes the train all the way to the city — only to find that the place is closed for vacation. But when this little monster gets too hungry, he starts to get angry. And when he gets hangry, this poor city is at risk of a full-scale monster attack. As his rage swells, so does he, until he’s the size of a skyscraper, and it falls to the citizens to find him some food — and fast!” Look for it in hardcover from Little Brown Books.



